Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Holi 2024: Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida on Monday; check list of restrictions here

Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

Maidaan director Amit Sharma reveals he had doubts about Ajay Devgn before meeting him: 'His image...'

IPL 2024: Ahmedabad to host 2 playoffs matches, final to be held in....

Sandeep Maheshwari vs Vivek Bindra: Unravelling the feud between two popular YouTube titans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Who's Behind The Biggest Attack On Russia In The Last Decade? | Crocus

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

7 countries where older people are the happiest

5 mistakes to avoid while cooking vegetables

7 reasons to daily use sunscreen in summer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Who's Behind The Biggest Attack On Russia In The Last Decade? | Crocus

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

Moscow Terror Attack: Putin Vows To Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Massacre

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

Maidaan director Amit Sharma reveals he had doubts about Ajay Devgn before meeting him: 'His image...'

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

HomeCricket

Cricket

Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

Star Pakistani pacer has decided to come out of international retirement and make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 08:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan's fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has decided to come back to cricket before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in the USA and West Indies. Amir had stopped playing for Pakistan in December 2020 but has now changed his mind after talking with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

'I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan' Amir wrote on 'X'.

'After discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations.' Amir added.

The left-arm speedster, who last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Manchester in August, 2020 is expected to be avaialable for the national camp. Amir decided to leave cricket in 2020 because he was feeling very stressed and unhappy. He said he was being treated badly and didn't feel appreciated. Only two people, Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi, were nice to him, according to Amir. He felt hurt by the negative comments and teasing from his team and management. He said it was too much for him to handle and wanted to stop playing.

But now, after a break, Amir feels ready to play again. He's had a good time playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 for Quetta Gladiators. In nine games, he took 10 wickets, which is pretty good. He's also played well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), getting 43 wickets in 29 matches, with an economy rate of 6.50 runs per over.

People in Pakistan are hoping that Amir's experience will help the national team in the upcoming tournament in the West Indies. They know he's a talented player and believe he can make a difference. It's a big deal for Amir to come back, and many fans are excited to see him play again.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

Meet man, son a rickshaw puller who cracked UPSC exam at first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR...

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement