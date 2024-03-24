Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

Star Pakistani pacer has decided to come out of international retirement and make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Pakistan's fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has decided to come back to cricket before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in the USA and West Indies. Amir had stopped playing for Pakistan in December 2020 but has now changed his mind after talking with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

'I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan' Amir wrote on 'X'.

'After discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations.' Amir added.

I still dream to play for Pakistan



life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisionsThere has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan afte Mohammad Amir iamamirofficialMarch 24, 2024

The left-arm speedster, who last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Manchester in August, 2020 is expected to be avaialable for the national camp. Amir decided to leave cricket in 2020 because he was feeling very stressed and unhappy. He said he was being treated badly and didn't feel appreciated. Only two people, Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi, were nice to him, according to Amir. He felt hurt by the negative comments and teasing from his team and management. He said it was too much for him to handle and wanted to stop playing.

But now, after a break, Amir feels ready to play again. He's had a good time playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 for Quetta Gladiators. In nine games, he took 10 wickets, which is pretty good. He's also played well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), getting 43 wickets in 29 matches, with an economy rate of 6.50 runs per over.

People in Pakistan are hoping that Amir's experience will help the national team in the upcoming tournament in the West Indies. They know he's a talented player and believe he can make a difference. It's a big deal for Amir to come back, and many fans are excited to see him play again.