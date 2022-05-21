MI vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in India

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

The 69th match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The already out of the playoff race MI, have nothing to lose, but they surely can play spoilsport to DC or the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), both fighting for the last spot.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is placed at the bottom of the points table whereas Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the fifth spot.

In the 13 matches played by Mumbai Indians, they managed to win only three while Delhi Capitals have played thirteen matches as well winning seven games.

The last time the two teams played against each other this season, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals start? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be played on May 21 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals take place? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis.