Meet Shamar Joseph, bowler who became Australia's nightmare, used to work as security guard, he is...

Shamar Joseph used to work as a security guard till 2021. He comes from a place in Guyana that didn't have internet till 2018.

Shamar Joseph is a resilient cricketer who defied the odds to script a memorable chapter in West Indies cricket history. Born on 31 August 1999 in Baracara, Guyana, Shamar's journey from being a security guard in Berbice to dismantling Australia on the cricket field is nothing short of inspiring.

In 2021, Shamar Joseph's financial struggles led him to use melted bottles and fruits as makeshift cricket balls. His cricketing aspirations, however, caught the attention of the cricketing world when he showcased his skills for Tucber Park Cricket Club in various first-division and second-division matches. His breakthrough came through Romario Shepherd, a fellow Guyanese and now his neighbor.

Making his mark in Guyana's cricketing scene, Joseph debuted for Guyana against Barbados on 1 February 2023 in the 2022-23 West Indies Championship. The following year, he stepped into List-A cricket, representing Guyana against Barbados in the 2023-24 Super50 Cup.

Shamar Joseph's journey continued with a stint in the Caribbean Premier League, where he joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors as an injury replacement for Keemo Paul in 2023. Despite limited opportunities, Joseph's talent did not go unnoticed.

In December 2023, Shamar Joseph received his maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against Australia. Little did he know that he would play a pivotal role in West Indies' historic Test victory on Australian soil, ending a 27-year drought. Despite suffering a toe injury from a fierce yorker by Mitchell Starc, Joseph displayed remarkable resilience. After being bowled out for 193, West Indies needed a hero. Joseph, determined and nursing his injury, took the ball in hand for the fourth inning.

'I wasn't even going to come to the ground today. But the doctor did something to my toe. I don't know what he did. But it worked,' shared Joseph after the match. In an extraordinary bowling performance, he claimed 7/68 in 11.5 overs, single-handedly bowling Australia out for 207.

'I was in pain. But I told my captain that I will bowl till the Australian wicket falls no matter how much my toe hurts,' Joseph further revealed.

In pain but with unwavering commitment, Shamar Joseph played a crucial role in securing West Indies' first Test win in Australia since 1997. His dedication and resilience have etched his name in cricketing history, making him a symbol of determination and triumph against adversity.

West Indies last won in Australia at the WACA in Perth in 1997. The legendary Curtly Ambrose had taken seven wickets in that Test, while Brian Lara, who was present at the Gabba on Sunday, hit 132 in the first innings.