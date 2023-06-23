Meet Priyanka Chaudhary, co-founder of Maate Care, know her love story with cricketer Suresh Raina, Amsterdam connection

Suresh Raina with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, on Friday, announced that he has opened up a new restaurant in Amsterdam with the name 'Raina'. It is an Indian restaurant that will help customers get a taste of Indian food, culture, and cuisine.

Raina was considered one of the best cricketers produced by India and now he is all set to foray into the hospitality business. Suresh Raina's personal life is also very good as he got married to his ladylove, Priyanka Chaudhary on April 3, 2015. Let's take a look at the untold love story of Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary.

Suresh Raina and Priyanka knew each other since childhood but they lost touch after Priyanka's family shifted base to Punjab. "I have known Priyanka for a long, but in the middle, I didn't have time to be in touch with her. I remember meeting her at the airport for five minutes in 2008. She was flying back to Holland and I was going to Bangalore for an IPL game, and we met at the Delhi airport for just five minutes," Raina once said in an interview with a leading portal.

Priyanka Chaudhary hails from Baraut, Uttar Pradesh and she has done her B.Tech from a college in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Before tying the knot with Suresh Raina, Priyanka had worked as an IT professional with a bank in the Netherlands. Priyanka is currently the co-founder of the popular healthcare brand, Maate Care.

Suresh Raina and Priyanka's marriage was fixed by their parents. Raina had once said in an interview that while he was away in Australia for four months his mother fixed the whole thing with Priyanka’s family.

Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary tied the knot on April 3, 2015.

According to Sportskeeda, Suresh Raina’s net worth is around USD 25 million. He owns luxury cars like Mini Cooper, Magenta Shade, and Porsche Boxster. While Priyanka's net worth is around USD 1 million to USD 4 million.