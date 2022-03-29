THIS Australian player is back in IPL after absence of 11 years, know who

Matthew Wade, who is a regular wicketkeeper in Australia's white-ball format is finally back in the IPL after a gap of 11 years. Matthew Wade previously used to play for the then Delhi Daredevils team under Virender Sehwag in 2011. But what can be the reason for this long gap? Well, during his short stint in IPL 2011, Matthew Wade played 3 games for his team and scored 22 runs with a disappointing average of 6.33.

Matthew Wade was drafted to this year's IPL auction for a base price of Rs 2 Crore and he was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.40 Crore. Matthew Wade will be seen opening the batting with Shubman Gill this year.

Matthew Wade played an important role during Australia's victory in the ICC T20I Cricket World Cup last year in which he scored the all-important 41 runs off 17 deliveries which included 3 sixes to Pakistani Bowler Shaheen Afridi in the same over.

Ever since that ICC T20I CWC knock, Matthew Wade was on the probable list of many IPL teams and he was finally picked by the Gujarat Titans during the Auction. He will be seen opening the batting and also doing the wicketkeeping duties for his new IPL team.

Overall, in his 174-match T20 career, Wade has scored 3,402 runs at an average and strike rate of 27 and 136.62 respectively including a century and 21 half-centuries.

Matthew Wade's team won its 1st game of the IPL against Lucknow Super Giants and they will now face Delhi Capitals in their 2nd match of the season on 2nd April 2022.