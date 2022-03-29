Netizens share hilarious memes after Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya hug during IPL - Check out!

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda's hug was the talking point from the last evening's IPL game between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Both Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda are playing for the Lucknow Duper Giants during this year's IPL.

During the 1st over of Gujarat Titan's innings, Deepak Hooda took the catch of Shubmann Gill, and soon after the catch, Krunal Pandya ran towards his teammate and gave him a hug and within minutes it that hug became a meme fest on social media.

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya together

You must be wondering what is so special if a teammate hugs another teammate. Well, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya were in news last year due to an 'ugly spat' that took place between the two players. It was so ugly that Deepak Hooda complained to his state cricket association and left the squad.

Lucknow Super Giants played its 1st ever IPL match against Gujarat Titans last night and they were 4 wickets down by the end of their powerplay overs. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni steadied the innings somewhat with a partnership of 87 runs and LSG managed to score 158 runs in the game which Gujarat Titans chassed in the last over and won the game by 5 wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants will now face Chennai Super Kings on 31st March 2022. This match will be played in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.