'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Throughout the years, there has been much speculation surrounding the camaraderie between these two Indian cricket superstars.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has openly acknowledged that he and MS Dhoni were never close friends, clarifying that their relationship was limited to the realm of cricket. However, he emphasized that both players gave their utmost for the country.

Yuvraj was named the Player of the Tournament when India triumphed in the ODI World Cup in 2011, with Dhoni as captain. He was also a crucial member of the Dhoni-led team that secured victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Throughout the years, there has been much speculation surrounding the camaraderie between these two Indian cricket superstars. During a conversation on the TRS show, Yuvraj openly admitted that he and Dhoni are not the closest of friends.

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences.

"Sometimes he made decisions I didn't like, sometimes I made decisions he didn't like. That happens in every team. When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn't getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality," the former cricketer added.

During the interaction, Yuvraj emphasized the fact that teammates do not necessarily have to be the best of friends off the field, as everyone possesses a unique personality. He highlighted the significance of giving one's utmost on the cricket field for the betterment of their country.

"Your teammates don't have to be your best friends outside the field. Everybody has a different lifestyle, skill set. Certain people hang out with certain people, you don't have to be best friends with everyone to go on the field. If you take any team, all eleven don't get along. Some do, some don't. When you are in the park, put your ego behind you and contribute on the field,” Yuvraj commented.

Yuvraj shed light on Dhoni's decision to promote himself in the 2011 World Cup final. He explained that if Gautam Gambhir, a left-hander, had been dismissed, Dhoni would have taken his place at the crease. However, it was Virat Kohli, a right-hander, who got out, prompting Dhoni to step in.

"In the World Cup final it was decided if Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) gets out, I'll go, if Virat gets out, Dhoni goes. That thing is more important than friendship," Yuvraj said.

"He is retired, I am retired. When we meet, we meet like friends only, not like 'I don't want to get to know you'. We shot an ad together too, and had fun talking about our past days," the former India cricket concluded.

Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India and is widely regarded as one of the greatest white-ball players ever.

