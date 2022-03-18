IPL 2022: Big blow to Lucknow Super Giants as England cricketer ruled out of season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament has not yet begun and injury concerns have already started looming over some teams. New franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has faced a major blow as England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the 2022 edition. The bowler was picked by LSG for a staggering INR 7.5 crore.

The England speedster sustained an elbow injury during the first Test against West Indies and the same forced him to miss the ongoing second Test in Barbados.

As the injury is set to take a while to heal, he'll not feature in IPL 2022, which is all set to get underway on March 26. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had sent the medical update to LSG officials regarding Wood’s unavailability and the franchise is yet to name a replacement.

Talking about Wood's IPL career, the cricketer had only made an appearance in 2018, wherein he served Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He conceded 49 runs in his quota of four overs and could not take a wicket either.

However, his form with his National team England in T20Is has been good as in 19 games, Wood has taken 26 wickets at an economy rate of 8.76.

He had even played an instrumental role in taking England to the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2021. With his form, he would have been one of the first-choice players in the LSG line-up.

However, now, the KL Rahul-led side would be in need to get another potent pace-bowling option. As for their IPL campaign, LSG will face another new-team Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.