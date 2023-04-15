LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Source: Twitter

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are turning out to be the actual Super Giants of the IPL 2023 as the team had lost only one game in their 4 previous clashes. With a perfect line up LSG knows how to pull games in their favour. From the likes of Kyke Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran the team is capable of chasing any targets and we have seen a glimpse of it in the previous match after they chased down 212 in a thrilling match against RCB. Apart from Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi, LSG has struggled a bit with their bowling performance, therefore, Rahul and Co will look to work on it and improve their NRR (Net Run Rate) to stay at the top of the table.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) is currently at the sixth position as skipper Shikhar Dhawan is single handedly carrying his team’s batting department. To win against LSG in their home game, Dhawan and Co have to show some remarkable team performance on Saturday (April 15). Talking about the bowling department, it looks like the team is wholly dependent on the English all-rounder Sam Curran and if the story remains the same, winning against the Giants will get difficult for the Kings.

Both teams will meet at 7:30 in Ekana Sports City Stadium on Saturday (April 15). Keeping the strong line up of LSG in mind, KL Rahul’s side is favorite for tonight’s game but with recent last ball thrillers has shown that anything can happen on the cricket field.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Ekana Sports City on Saturday.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match on TV?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

