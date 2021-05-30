'Loving it already': Harmanpreet Kaur shares excitement of wearing Test-match jersey

Indian women's cricket team will be playing a Test match after a gap of 7 years. As they are still under quarantine as their male counterparts in Mumbai before leaving for the UK, the team has received their Test-match jerseys and they couldn't wait to share their excitement with everyone.

First one was India's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who shared her picture in the whites on her Instagram story. "Loving it already. How about you?" she asked on her story then the replies started coming in, one of thefans asked her to share a picture from the back of it to see her name and No 7 on the jersey.

After some time the speedster Shikha Pandey took jumped on the bandwagon wearing the sleeveless sweater of the jersey.

Team India will be playing one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is from June 16 to July 14 against England starting with the one-off Test at Bristol.