KL Rahul to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad? Hilarious IPL pre-match technical glitch goes viral

Ahead of the high-octane game between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, a pre-match glitch has quickly become a talking point on social media. The DC vs LSG match offered plenty of talking points, including the returns of David Warner for Delhi, while Prithvi Shaw's swashbuckling inning also got the netizens excited.

However, Twitterati were left stunned by a human error from the technical team of the IPL's broadcasters, as a mix-up from the graphics team showed KL Rahul representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Rishabh Pant was shown as the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants.

As is the case with Indian cricket fans, some of them were quick to point out the technical glitch, and soon the image started to go viral on Twitter.

Here's how netizens reacted to the pre-match technical glitch:

Nice way to start the match, KL Rahul is back at SRH and Rishabh Pant now plays for Lucknow and captains them. #IPL2022 #SRH #DC #LSG #DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/mBFps6L4d0 — AJ (@AJGAMINGFIFAMO1) April 7, 2022

That was broadcaster's attempt to trigger David Warner ahead of match. https://t.co/tLcVsWynwY — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 7, 2022

Did anybody notice a mistake in the picture, before the first bowl was bowled? #DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/Xc1M0wtyFL — Howdy_Tweeps (@Howdy_Tweeps) April 7, 2022

Talking about the match between DC vs LSG, KL Rahul-led Lucknow had won the toss and they chose to bowl first. Delhi Capitals subsequently got off to a great start as Prithvi Shaw hit a 34-ball 61, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes but apart from him, other Delhi batters underwhelmed.

At the time of writing, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan were trying to shift the momentum back towards Delhi who had mustered up a score of 117/3 after 16 overs.