Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

KL Rahul to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad? Hilarious IPL pre-match technical glitch goes viral

Ahead of the match between DC vs LSG, a pre-match glitch caught the attention of netizens which showed KL Rahul representing SRH.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

KL Rahul to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad? Hilarious IPL pre-match technical glitch goes viral

Ahead of the high-octane game between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, a pre-match glitch has quickly become a talking point on social media. The DC vs LSG match offered plenty of talking points, including the returns of David Warner for Delhi, while Prithvi Shaw's swashbuckling inning also got the netizens excited. 

However, Twitterati were left stunned by a human error from the technical team of the IPL's broadcasters, as a mix-up from the graphics team showed KL Rahul representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Rishabh Pant was shown as the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants. 

As is the case with Indian cricket fans, some of them were quick to point out the technical glitch, and soon the image started to go viral on Twitter. 

READ| IPL 2022: Coach Mahela Jayawardene reveals why Mumbai Indians lost 3 games in a row

Here's how netizens reacted to the pre-match technical glitch:

Talking about the match between DC vs LSG, KL Rahul-led Lucknow had won the toss and they chose to bowl first. Delhi Capitals subsequently got off to a great start as Prithvi Shaw hit a 34-ball 61, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes but apart from him, other Delhi batters underwhelmed. 

READ| 'PAT DIYE CHAKKE': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Pat Cummins' fiery fifty

At the time of writing, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan were trying to shift the momentum back towards Delhi who had mustered up a score of 117/3 after 16 overs. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.