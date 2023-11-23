KL Rahul shares emotional post days after losing World Cup 2023 final against Australia

The Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Baggy Greens on November 19, with Australia securing their sixth World Cup title in the last ten editions.

India's wicket-keeping-batter, KL Rahul, recently opened up about the heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Four days after the final, where India was defeated by Australia, Rahul took to social media to share his emotions. The Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Baggy Greens on November 19, with Australia securing their sixth World Cup title in the last ten editions.

In his heartfelt post, Rahul, who played a crucial role in India's impressive undefeated run in the ICC spectacle, shared a few pictures from the World Cup 2023 finale. He captioned the post with "still hurts" and added a heartbreak emoticon.

During the tournament's summit clash, Rahul delivered the highest-scoring knock for the hosts. The 31-year-old scored 66 runs from 107 balls, facing 49 dot balls while also taking 52 singles and five doubles.

Throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue showcased exceptional cricket, winning all their league-stage matches and the semifinal clash against New Zealand.

However, their efforts fell short in the final, resulting in a six-wicket loss. Looking ahead, India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, will face Australia in a five-match T20I series in India.

