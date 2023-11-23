Headlines

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi dies at 96

'Stipulated time can't be decided': IG Garhwal Range on rescue work at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site

West Indies' T20 World Cup winning star banned by ICC for six years under anti-corruption code

KL Rahul shares emotional post days after losing World Cup 2023 final against Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi dies at 96

'Stipulated time can't be decided': IG Garhwal Range on rescue work at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site

7 benefits of drinking tulsi tea in winter

7 effective exercises for strong abs

Deadly snakes found only in Australia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

KL Rahul shares emotional post days after losing World Cup 2023 final against Australia

The Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Baggy Greens on November 19, with Australia securing their sixth World Cup title in the last ten editions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's wicket-keeping-batter, KL Rahul, recently opened up about the heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Four days after the final, where India was defeated by Australia, Rahul took to social media to share his emotions. The Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Baggy Greens on November 19, with Australia securing their sixth World Cup title in the last ten editions.

In his heartfelt post, Rahul, who played a crucial role in India's impressive undefeated run in the ICC spectacle, shared a few pictures from the World Cup 2023 finale. He captioned the post with "still hurts" and added a heartbreak emoticon.

During the tournament's summit clash, Rahul delivered the highest-scoring knock for the hosts. The 31-year-old scored 66 runs from 107 balls, facing 49 dot balls while also taking 52 singles and five doubles.

Throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue showcased exceptional cricket, winning all their league-stage matches and the semifinal clash against New Zealand.

However, their efforts fell short in the final, resulting in a six-wicket loss. Looking ahead, India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, will face Australia in a five-match T20I series in India.

READ| 'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

Venkatesh Iyer gets engaged with Shruti Raghunathan, pics go viral

Toyota to invest Rs 3300 crore for new plant, to add 2000 new jobs, car production to increase by…

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

'Funds allocated for ads will be...': SC pulls up Delhi govt over Delhi-Meerut RRTS project

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE