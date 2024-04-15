KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 31 to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the next match on April 16th at 7:30 PM IST, Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently second on the points table, having won four out of five matches. Rajasthan Royals lead the table with five wins from six matches.

Live streaming details

When will the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch KKR vs RR online in India?

The live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

Eden Gardens has hosted 84 IPL matches. Teams batting second have won 50 of these games. KKR won six out of nine matches against RR at Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals lost eight out of ten matches played in Kolkata.

Weather report

In the evening, it'll be around 29 degrees in Kolkata with humidity at 81%. No rain is expected.

Probable playing XI

KKR - Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal