IPL 2022: KKR head coach Brendon McCullum has THIS to say about team's loss to RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum lauded his batters' intent despite crumbling to 128 all out in a three-wicket loss to RCB.

Reported By:IANS| Edited By: IANS |Source: |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum lauded his batters intent despite crumbling to 128 all out in a three-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore but rued not having luck on his side.

On a tacky pitch with bowlers bowling short of length getting extra bounce, Kolkata's slam-bang approach fell flat as the batters fell while trying to attack anything coming their way.

"I actually loved the intent to be honest, I thought the intent was great. You back the fact that you are playing the extra better and you are playing a long batting lineup. You don't anticipate getting bowled out obviously. Honestly, I felt like we didn`t have a lot of luck today. To be honest, every time we sort of went for the aggressive option, we seemed to find a fielder or things didn't quite go our way. So that can happen sometimes as well," said McCullum in the post-match virtual press conference.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Despite the attacking approach backfiring, McCullum wants his team to continue with the high-risk attitude. "But I want us to continue to keep that in the team because that's what served this side so well last year. And I think you know the way we've set our team up with the auction, the players that we picked that suits them as well. Sometimes you get to go a little bit too hard."

Kolkata's bowlers did extremely well to take the match to the final over against Bangalore. But in the second half of defending 128, their star all-rounder Andre Russell's shoulder troubles resurfaced, meaning he couldn't complete his quota of overs. Asked about the same, McCullum said it was too high a risk to give Russell another over with the ball. Eventually, Russell bowled the final over, but Dinesh Karthik finished off the chase with back-to-back boundaries.

McCullum signed off by saying Venkatesh Iyer will have a huge role to play in the future course of the tournament with his part-time pace. Iyer bowled the 19th over, which yielded two boundaries, making the equation for win simpler for Bangalore.

