ICC Women CWC 2022: Dannielle Wyatt's maiden WC century helps England set a target of 294 against South Africa in 1st SF

A magnificent 129 off 125 balls from opener Danni Wyatt helped England post an imposing 293/8 against South Africa in the second semifinal of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval on Thursday.

Apart from the 12 boundaries hit by Wyatt, she had plenty of luck on her side as she was dropped five times in the innings (22, 36, 77, 116, and 117), including twice in an Ayabonga Khaka over. The reprieves meant Wyatt took the attack to South Africa's bowlers and put their usually tight fielders under pressure in a rematch of a thrilling 2017 World Cup semifinal.

READ: Former cricketers and fans pay tribute to Shane Warne at state memorial service - WATCH



Wyatt also stitched handy partnerships with Sophia Dunkley (60) and Amy Jones (28) during the middle overs as England gained the upper hand in a match that will decide who will meet Australia in the final on Sunday.

For South Africa, their experienced pacers Shabnim Ismail (3/46) and Marizanne Kapp (2/52) did well. But England and Wyatt in particular scored big against South Africa's other bowling options.

Dunkley, with her second successive fifty in as many matches in the World Cup, proved to be the perfect partner for Wyatt as the duo combined for a 116-run stand that set England on course for a big score to set up a stiff chase for South Africa.

Brief Scores: England 293/8 in 50 overs (Danni Wyatt 129, Sophia Dunkley 60; Shabnim Ismail 3/46, Marizanne Kapp 2/52) against South Africa.