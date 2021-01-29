Kieron Pollard dead? THIS is the truth

A news went viral on the social media that the West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard met with an accident

West Indies cricketer and limited overs captain Kieron Pollard is alive and playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. A fake news of the cricketer's death was doing rounds on social media and spread in quick time before the users were quick to point out the hoax.

A few video on YouTube claimed that Pollard met with a car accident and was no more. As soon as the video was uploaded on YouTube, the video and the news was shared on various social media platforms and many people felt that the 33-year old Trinidadian had indeed died.

However, the users were quick to point out that the video was fake as Pollard was captaining the Deccan Gladaiators side in the T10 League, which started on Thursday. Some of the users on Twitter posted saying that the news didn't have any substance and was completely basless.

Shocked to hear the fake new spreading around regarding the demise of #Pollard !



Guys he's alive and healthy and is playing the t10 series!!



Near heart attack to me in shock, btw!! — Backing the Truth (@VSUnofficial) January 28, 2021

Fake news of #Pollard accident , he is fit and fine — SureshVJ (@SureshRo45) January 28, 2021

Fake news of #Pollard accident , he is fit and fine — sathishgowda (@ImSathisha) January 28, 2021

Pollard's side didn't get off to a great start as they lost to the Pune Devils in the first game. Gladiators will look to bounce back against the Abu Dhabi team on the second day of the tournament.