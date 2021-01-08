Rabada, Pretorius back, Baartman, Dupavillon receive maiden call-ups as Proteas announce Test squad for Pak series

Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman on Friday received their maiden Test call-ups as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the squad for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan. South Africa`s tour to Pakistan will see them play in the country for the first time in 14 years.

The Test series in Karachi and Rawalpindi will be followed by three T20 Internationals in Lahore. The 21-strong squad includes the majority of the players that were originally named in the home Test series against Sri Lanka.

The attack is strengthened by the return of Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius -- both of whom are fully fit to play -- with a spin-bowling boost in the inclusions of Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.

Here is your #Proteas Test squad, for the two Test tour of Pakistan later this month. Congratulations to Ottniel Baartman earning his maiden #Proteas call up and Daryn Dupavillon on his maiden Test call-up.

#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/MslVR3HqhV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2021

Oudtshoorn-born Baartman boasts 82 first-class wickets from 28 matches with best bowling figures of 14/95 at an average of 26.84. His franchise teammate Dupavillon, has 59 first-class matches under his belt, with 189 wickets to his name and best bowling figures of 11/104 at an average of 23.88.

Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, in a statement, said: "As a selection panel, we are very excited to see how the tour of Pakistan will pan out for the players we have chosen. We are confident in our selections and believe in rewarding good performances both on and off the field, which is why we have gone with the core of the group that was selected for the Sri Lanka home series.

"Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons," Mpitsang added.

Proteas Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.The squad will depart for Pakistan on January 15, followed by the T20 squad at a later date. The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches.