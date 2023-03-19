'Kaam tamam ho gaya': Memes galore as Australia thrash Team India by 10 wickets in 2nd ODI

Image Source: Twitter

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head put on a stunning display of batting prowess to help Australia level the three-match ODI series 1-1 against India. Chasing a target of 118, Marsh remained unbeaten on 66 off just 36 balls, smashing six maximums and as many fours. Head also played a crucial role, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 30 balls, which included 10 boundaries. Together, the duo chased down the target in just 11 overs, leaving the Indian bowlers in awe.

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as they bowled out India for a paltry 117 in just 26 overs.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, taking a five-wicket haul, while Sean Abbott bagged three. Nathan Ellis also chipped in with two wickets. For the hosts, Virat Kohli top-scored with 31 runs, but it was not enough as all the other batters had an off-day on the field.

The Indian supporters were left disheartened as the top order once again crumbled under pressure. This recurring issue has been a cause of concern for the team and its followers alike. The lack of consistency in the batting line-up has been a major setback for the team's performance.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Well, this ODI lasted less than a 20 over game . 37 overs across both innings, and kaam tamaam.

Forget this , and move on Team India. Need to play the swinging ball better. #INDvsAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 19, 2023

This was nothing less than humiliation. We need to comeback stronger . We need consistency from our batters . #INDvsAUS — Shikamaru (@kira_shikamaru) March 19, 2023

#INDvsAUS

Rohit Sharma Watching Mitchell Marsh Playing T20 In ODIs :- pic.twitter.com/o5B2XFlCbK — Nagendra singh chouhan (@k_p_7773) March 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment with the batting unit's lackluster performance on Sunday. He believes that the frequent loss of wickets in the top order put the hosts at a disadvantage.

"If you lose a game, it is just disappointing, We didn't apply ourselves with the bat. Didn't put enough runs on the board. It wasn't a 117 wicket. We didn't apply ourselves. We never allowed us to get the runs we wanted," Rohit said at the post-match show,

"Once we lost Shubman in the first over, myself and Virat got 30-35 runs. But then I lost my wicket and we lost a couple of wickets back to back. That put us on the back foot. It's always tough to come back from that situation," he added.

After securing a victory, Australia has successfully paved the way for a series decider against Team India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

