Jos Buttler to lead England for white-ball tour of West Indies, 6 players retained from World Cup 2023 squad

Jos Buttler, the wicket-keeper and batter, has been appointed as the captain of the England cricket team for the upcoming limited-overs tour to the West Indies in December. The selectors have also revealed that only six players from the 2023 World Cup squad will be part of the team for the ODIs, as England embarks on a rebuilding phase in preparation for the next World Cup. The tour will consist of three ODIs and five T20Is.

Joining Jos Buttler in the white-ball squad are Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone. The first two 50-over matches will take place in Antigua.

This series provides an excellent opportunity for the team led by Jos Buttler to establish new long-term strategies in the 50-over format, while also keeping an eye on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States.

Moeen Ali, the most experienced player in England's ODI World Cup team, has secured his spot in the T20I squad. However, Dawid Malan has been left out. The upcoming matches will be held in Barbados, Grenada, and Trinidad, with a total of five T20Is scheduled from December 12-21.

Josh Tongue, along with fellow seamer John Turner, has been selected for both the T20I and ODI squads. Tongue had an impressive performance during the Test matches this summer, representing Hampshire and the Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

This series holds great significance for the West Indies as it marks their return to international cricket after failing to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023. Their last international series was against India in August, where they lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 but emerged victorious in the T20I series with a score of 3-2.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Josh Turner.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes.