'Jittery, nervous, excited': Rishabh Pant shares his emotions as he prepares for his return to IPL 2024

The talented keeper-batsman understands that it will require time to return to his previous form.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

Rishabh Pant is currently experiencing a wide range of emotions, from nervousness to excitement, as he prepares for his first competitive game in almost 15 months. He will be leading the Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings this Saturday.

After undergoing a lengthy and challenging rehabilitation process following a devastating car crash in December 2022, Pant is feeling grateful to be back on the cricket field.

"Jittery, nervous, excited...all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I'm just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow," Pant said ahead of his team's first match of the season.

The talented keeper-batsman understands that it will require time to return to his previous form. He is committed to taking each day as it comes, focusing on extended batting sessions at the DC nets. This dedicated practice will enhance his ability to execute a diverse range of strokes, ultimately improving his performance on the field.

"Every time I take the field, it's a different feeling altogether. I think, as a batter, as long as I can bat. It is better because the more I bat, I will be in a better position to execute shots, muscle memory is intact even though I haven't played for nearly a year and half," the swashbuckling batter said.

"But I have been playing since childhood, so it doesn't go away that easily. So, the more I practice, the better chance I will give myself as a cricketer," he added.

Head coach Ricky Ponting is thrilled to have his captain back in his rightful place.

"We are about to start an IPL, it's really an exciting time of the year. It becomes more exciting when your captain is back in your team. Last year, we missed him. He is our leader. He is the heartbeat of this franchise and having him back is going to make this team a lot stronger," Ponting said when asked about Pant's return.

