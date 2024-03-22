Only team in IPL 2024 which has no player from Australia, South Africa, West Indies, but it is still...

The 17th season of the IPL is starting today, with the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings going head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an eagerly awaited South Indian derby at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

IPL is the most popular cricket league in the world and players from across the globe desperately wait for their turn to get a break in the start studded tournament. Usually teams have a pretty good mix of players from different nations, however, will you believe that the team winning the IPL five times doesn't have a single player from Australia, South Africa, West Indies, or Afghanistan?

These countries are known for their T20 cricket specialists, but Chennai Super Kings, IPL's most popular team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, doesn't have any players from these nations. Among CSK's foreign players, the majority are from New Zealand, a team often considered as the underdog in cricket. Out of 8 foreign players, 4 are Kiwis: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Mitchell Santner. Three of them might feature in the playing eleven today.

The other four foreign players in CSK hail from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and England. After New Zealand, Sri Lanka has the most representation with two players: Mathisha Pathirana and Mahesh Teekshana. Additionally, Moeen Ali from England and Mustafizur Rahman from Bangladesh are part of CSK's squad. Interestingly, players from Australia, South Africa, West Indies, or Afghanistan are found in all other IPL teams.

Squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.