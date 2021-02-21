Jimmy Neesham drops in on Glenn Maxwell's engagement anniversary celebration post

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to social media to celebrate one year of his engagement with Indian-origin pharmacist Vini Raman. However, little did he know that on his celebration post, he will be trolled, funnily though, by his friend from across the border, Jimmy Neesham.

Maxwell, who got engaged to Raman on February 20, last year, shared an adorable picture with his fiancee and wrote, "1 year since I did the bravest lunge a person can do. Love you @vini.raman and can't wait to get old and lazy with you."

Raman responded to the post in comments, saying, " You're actually not that bad, with a kiss emoji. "@gmaxi_32 love you xxx."

However, it was Neesham's response that took the limelight and sent the fans into a frenzy. Neesham, in his usual witty style, replied, "You're not old & lazy yet?"

This is not the first time that Neesham has become a part of a conversation involving both Maxwell and Raman. Vini Raman, while wishing Maxwell on his birthday last October, had written, "Happy birthday @gmaxi_32 aka my favourite fiance aka my only fiance aka BEST fiance ever. ps. i love you more than @jimmyneesham does."

Maxwell and Neesham became great friends during the last IPL when both were part of the then Kings XI Punjab franchise. Both of them were released by the franchise before the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After which, Maxwell was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping sum of INR 14.25 crores, while Neesham was picked by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of INR 50 Lakh.

The two will be against each other from Monday representing their national sides as New Zealand host Australia for a five-match T20I series.