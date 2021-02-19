IPL auction 2021: Will 'serial T20 trophy winner' Dan Christian bring the silverware luck to RCB?

One player doesn't make the team, but a player, who has been on a trophy-winning run for last year in the shortest format in the league around the world can certainly bring that luck to the side, whose trophy cabinet has been empty going into the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dan Christian, the Australian all-rounder, who had a terrific season with both bat and ball, playing for the Sydney Sixers, helped the men in magenta to defend their title in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL). But that's not the only trophy he has won recently. He helped the Notts Outlaws win the T20 Blast in England last year when he was the captain of the side. And, he has won seven more T20 titles around the world, starting from the England T20 cup in 2010 for Hampshire.

Christian, who has previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL in the 2013 season, was picked by the franchise for the upcoming season in the auction. RCB, whose trophy cabinet is still empty will be hoping for some title luck, after having drafted the veteran all-rounder into their side.

The 37-year old last featured in the league in 2018 for the Delhi Daredevils. RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in a bidding war for Christian before the former lapped him up.

Apart from Christian, the RCB side did a healthy shopping on Thursday as they remained with the lowest purse amongst the eight sides and with the smallest squad.

The Bangalore franchise started the day with the biggest buy of the day (till then), getting the explosive Australian Glenn Maxwell into their side for 14.25 crores. Even though Rajasthan Royals broke that record by getting Chris Morris for a huge sum of INR 16.25 crores, but RCB too bettered their previous amount.

If that wasn't enough, RCB went hell for the leather again, this time for the Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson. RCB spent INR 15 crores for the 6.5 feet tall Jamieson, who has had a fantastic start to his international career for New Zealand.

RCB also did some intelligent buying getting two Kerala players in Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen at their base prices to add to the depth of the squad.

With some explosive batting in the middle order and adding depth to their death bowling with Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams already in their ranks, the RCB will hope that 2021 is finally their year to get the hands on that elusive trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Harshal Patel, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudesai.