IPL auction 2021: Full squads, list of new recruits, remaining purse - All you should know

The IPL 2021 auction witnessed the day being made for some players, heartbreak for some and shock for the rest. A total of 57 players were purchased by the eight franchises, out of the 130 that were presented in the auction, out of the 298 listed.

While Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians filled up all their 25 slots, Royal Challengers Bangalore have the smallest squad with just 25 players. From Chris Morris getting the highest ever bid in the history of the IPL auctions, India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun getting picked at his base price of INR 20 Lakhs, the auction witnessed it all in the whole day.

Here are the full updated squads of the eight teams, the new recruits and the remaining purse after the auction:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Indian players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.

Overseas: Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard Trent Boult, Chris Lynn

New Additions: Arjun Tendulkar (20 Lakh), Nathan Coulter-Nile (5 crores), Adam Milne (3.2 crores), Jimmy Neesham (50 Lakh), Piyush Chawla (2.4 crores), Marco Jansen (20 Lakh), Yudhvir Charak (20 Lakh) - 7 in total

Remaining purse: INR 3.65 crores

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Indian players: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey.

Overseas: Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Chris Woakes

New Additions: Steve Smith (2.2 crores), Sam Billings (2 crores), Tom Curran (5.25 crores), Umesh Yadav (1 crore), Vishnu Vinod (20 Lakh), Ripal Patel (20 Lakh), Lukman Meriwala (20 Lakh), M Siddharth (20 Lakh) - 8 in total

Remaining purse: INR 2.15 crores

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Indian players: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh.

Overseas: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan.

New Additions: Dawid Malan (1.5 crores), Jhye Richardson (14 crores), Riley Meredith (8 crores), Moises Henriques (4.2 crores), Fabian Allen (75 Lakh), Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crores), Jalaj Saxena (30 Lakh), Saurabh Kumar (20 Lakh), Utkarsh Singh (20 Lakh) - 9 in total

Remaining purse: INR 18.8 crores

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Indian players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa (T), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, N. Jagdeesan, KM Asif, Sai Kishore.

Overseas: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood

New Additions: Krishnappa Gowtham (9.25 crores), Moeen Ali (7 crores), Cheteshwar Pujara (50 Lakh), K Bhagath Verma (20 Lakh), C Hari Nishanth (20 Lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (20 Lakh) - 6 in total

Remaining purse: INR 2.55 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Indian players: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Harshal Patel (T)

Overseas: AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams (T)

New Additions: Kyle Jamieson (15 crores), Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crores), Dan Christian (4.8 crores), Sachin Baby (20 Lakh), Rajat Patidar (20 Lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (20 Lakh), KS Bharat (20 Lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (20 Lakh) - 8 in total

Remaining purse: INR 0.35 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Indian players: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad.

Overseas: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder

New Additions: Kedar Jadhav (2 crores), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (1.5 crores), Jagadeesha Suchith (30 Lakh) - 3 in total

Remaining purse: INR 6.95 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Indian players: Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Overseas: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tim Seifert

New Additions: Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crores), Harbhajan Singh (2 crores), Ben Cutting (75 Lakh), Karun Nair (50 Lakh), Pawan Negi (50 Lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (20 Lakh), Sheldon Jackson (20 Lakh), Vaibhav Arora (20 Lakh) - 8 in total

Remaining purse: INR 3.2 crores

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Indian players: Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi.

Overseas: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Andrew Tye

New Additions: Chris Morris (16.25 crores), Shivam Dube (4.4 crores), Liam Livingstone (75 Lakh), Mustafizur Rahman (1 crore), Chetan Sakariya (1.2 crores), Akash Singh (20 Lakh), KC Cariappa (20 Lakh), Kuldip Yadav (20 Lakh) - 8 in total

Remaining purse: INR 13.65 crores