Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag claims 'COVID-19 will run away from India', urges fans to stay at home

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag has urged the citizens of India due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the nation.

"Poora Bharat Aaram Se Ghar Par Rahega, Yeh Corona Virus Yahaan Se Jald Daudega. Please please stay at home and we shall overcome this soon," Sehwag tweeted.

Sehwag also urged the public to observe 'Janata Curfew,' saying that the curfew is actually 'Care for you'.

"This #JantaCurfew is not a curfew but Care for you. Hum sabko ekjut rehna hai par ikattha nahi hona hai. Sabki khwaish rehti thi ki gharwaalon ke saath samay bita paayein. Ab woh samay aur mauka mila hai. Ghar mein Carrom, Ludo ,Saanp Seedhi khelkar purani yaadein taza kijiye," his other tweet read.

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens of India to follow a 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today".

"This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," the PM further added during his address to the nation.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 270 plus cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the virus so far worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities.