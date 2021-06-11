Is KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty with him in England? This photo suggests so

Team India batsman and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is currently in England with the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next week and the five-match Test series against England starting in August. Meanwhile, he is in the news because of his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty again.

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty recently shared a picture on Instagram, which has created a storm on the internet and fans have been suggesting that she is also indeed in England with some after noticing a specific thing in that picture.

As she shared a picture of her in a blue denim Mickey Mouse jacket. However, since that jacket belongs to Rahul as he has shared a picture of him quite a few times wearing the same. Not just that, the picture shows Athiya sitting on a bed of what looks like a hotel room and fans have been asking her since then if she is indeed in Southampton.

Another factor that suggested that both are in England together is both of them shared a picture at the same place in Southampton. After which, fans started writing 'Bhabhi, bhabhi' in comments on Athiya Shetty's picture.

The whole Indian team and their families are staying in the Hilton hotel, which is inside the Southampton stadium which will be hosting the summit clash.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have neither confirmed nor denied the relationship rumours, which have been there for a few years now as both keep sharing pictures with each other, are seen at a couple of events together.

Team India has started practice sessions ahead of the final, which is just one week away and will be playing a 4-day intra-squad practice game.