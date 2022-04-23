Irfan Pathan replies to Amit Mishra by tweeting picture of Constitution of India

Irfan Pathan, Amit Mishra

The war of words between Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra does not look to end soon. Days after the two indulged on Twitter talking about India's potential to become the greatest country on earth, now Pathan shared a picture of the Constitution of India.

The whole discussion started after Pathan tweeted about India's potential to become the greatest country on earth. Irfan Pathan shared a tweet and wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………"

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

Not directly replying to Pathan, but Amit Mishra took to his Twitter account and in a similar format wrote the things he needed after the but.

He wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed".

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

Now again indirectly replying to the tweet, Irfan shared a picture of the Constitution of India and wrote, "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…".

Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read… pic.twitter.com/Vjhf6k3UaK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 23, 2022

Earlier, the reply from Mishra has surely caused a lot of uproar on the micro-blogging site with fans taking sides and giving their own opinion.