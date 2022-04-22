Amit Mishra gives befitting reply to Irfan Pathan's tweet on India’s potential of being 'greatest country'

Irfan Pathan, Amit Mishra

While cricket fans are all engrossed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, a feud has taken place on Twitter between cricketers Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra. It all began after Pathan tweeted about India's potential to become the greatest country on earth.

Irfan Pathan shared a tweet and wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………"

While the fast bowler did not exactly say in what context he has written the tweet, there were surely many Twitter users who were replying the the 'BUT' in the comments.

However, a few hours after Irfan Pathan's tweet, Amit Mishra took to his own Twitter handle and in a similar format wrote the things he needed after the but.

While the bowler did not reply or even quote Irfan's tweet, it was clear that Mishra was hinting at Patahn's tweet. He wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed".

The reply from Mishra has surely caused a lot of uproar on the micro-blogging site with fans taking sides and giving their own opinion.