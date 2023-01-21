IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's Twitter account hacked, NFT-related content posted

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On January 21, the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was hacked, with the handle being renamed to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' and a series of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) related tweets being posted.

Despite the breach, RCB has yet to regain control of the account and remove the unwanted content.

"RCB's twitter handle was compromised around 4 am on 21st January 2023 and we have lost access to the account for the time being. This unfortunate incident happened beyond our control despite taking all security measures recommended by twitter. We do not endorse or support any of the tweets/retweets that happened from our handle today and we regret the inconvenience caused. We are working with the twitter support team to resolve this at the earliest. We'll be back soon," RCB posted on their official Instagram account.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Twitter account, created in 2009, has amassed 6.4 million followers. Unfortunately, this is not the first time the account has been hacked. In September 2021, the account was compromised, but the franchise quickly took action to restore it.

