IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

Mayank Yadav's fast bowling and strong performances from Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran lead LSG to a convincing 28-run victory over RCB in the IPL 2024 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday. Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five. In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mayank Yadav (3/14) once again produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming three wickets.

Brief Scored:

Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3/14).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)