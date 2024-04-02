Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

DNA TV Show: India's befitting reply to China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

29 killed after fire breaks out at Istanbul nightclub during renovations

IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency seen in feet

7 desi breakfasts to keep heart healthy

6 animals that thrive in cities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

Meet director, who has written blockbusters grossing Rs 5000 crore for Salman Khan, Ram Charan, NTR, Prabhas; son is...

Kriti Sanon reveals if Crew will have a sequel: 'It puts a lot of pressure...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

Mayank Yadav's fast bowling and strong performances from Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran lead LSG to a convincing 28-run victory over RCB in the IPL 2024 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 11:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday. Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five. In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mayank Yadav (3/14) once again produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming three wickets.

Brief Scored:

Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3/14).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check voting date, key candidates and other important details

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

Inspiring Journey of Gurvinder Singh: From High School to Entrepreneurship

What is Katchatheevu island row between India and Sri Lanka? Why it has resurfaced before Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement