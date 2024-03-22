Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Shivam Dube shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

Princess Kate says she has cancer, undergoing chemotherapy, watch video message here

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

DNA TV Show: What is the basis of CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case?

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Shivam Dube shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

DNA TV Show: What is the basis of CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case?

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

10 foods to avoid when you have arthritis

List of players injured/unavailable in IPL 2024

Indian batters with most runs in T20 cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

Who was Ashwatthama? Mahabharata's mysterious warrior who is believed to be alive, will be played by Shahid Kapoor

Rs 4 lakh rug to Rs 2.50 lakh dresser: Deepika Padukone unveils luxurious new home furnishing collection

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Shivam Dube shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), kicked off their 2024 campaign with a resounding victory.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 12:07 AM IST

article-main
X @ChennaiIPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja showcased their exceptional skills in a clinical chase that led Chennai Super Kings to victory in their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite Cameron Green's impressive performance with a couple of wickets in the middle overs, Dube and Jadeja's composure ensured CSK emerged victorious.

In the IPL 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat's brief but impactful contributions helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach a total of 173/6. Mustafizur Rahman stood out as the top bowler for Chennai Super Kings, claiming four crucial wickets. Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first.

The spotlight of the match was on MS Dhoni, who passed on the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the game. All eyes were also on Virat Kohli, who is striving to secure a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Kohli's performance was limited to a 20-ball 21 in this match.

Also read| CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli becomes 1st Indian batter to achieve massive feat in T20 cricket

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kapil Sharma, Vir Das or Bassi, but this is first Indian comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden

Electoral Bonds: EC releases complete list of donors, parties, unique numbers as revealed by SBI, check details

Explainer: Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong resigns, know what comes next as political turmoil deepens

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, got married at peak of career, quit acting, got divorced, is now..

Meet man, inspired by Ratan Tata’s kin, was richer than Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, now lives in rented home

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement