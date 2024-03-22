IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Shivam Dube shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), kicked off their 2024 campaign with a resounding victory.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja showcased their exceptional skills in a clinical chase that led Chennai Super Kings to victory in their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite Cameron Green's impressive performance with a couple of wickets in the middle overs, Dube and Jadeja's composure ensured CSK emerged victorious.

In the IPL 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat's brief but impactful contributions helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach a total of 173/6. Mustafizur Rahman stood out as the top bowler for Chennai Super Kings, claiming four crucial wickets. Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first.

The spotlight of the match was on MS Dhoni, who passed on the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the game. All eyes were also on Virat Kohli, who is striving to secure a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Kohli's performance was limited to a 20-ball 21 in this match.

