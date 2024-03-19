Twitter
IPL 2024: Major setback for SRH as Virat Kohli's ex-teammate set to miss matches, check details

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open its IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Pat Cummins, received a major setback as their star all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, decided to return to Test cricket, missing the first few games of the IPL 2024. Hasaranga got picked for Sri Lanka's 17-member team for a two-Test series against Bangladesh. He had earlier retired from Test cricket in August 2023 to focus more on limited-overs matches.

Hasaranga's absence means he'll miss games against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 23, Mumbai Indians on March 27, and Gujarat Titans on March 31. However, he's expected to rejoin the SRH squad on April 5 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In the IPL auction, SRH secured Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 crore after he was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the previous season, he played eight matches for RCB, taking nine wickets. Hasaranga had a remarkable performance in the 2022 season, claiming 26 wickets in 16 games, including a five-wicket haul.

Squad:

Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen,  Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh,  Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (C), T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

