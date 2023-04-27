IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes 1st batter to achieve unique milestone in T20s

Image Source: Twitter @RCBTweets

In Match No. 36 of the IPL 2023, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, batting superstar Virat Kohli was on fire. Leading the side for the third match in a row, the right-handed batter bounced back from a golden duck in the last match and scored an impressive 54 runs from 37 balls. During his stay at the crease, he hammered six fours, showcasing his exceptional skills.

Despite Kohli's outstanding performance, his innings couldn't help his side secure a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. The hosts went down by 21 runs, suffering their fourth defeat in eight matches of the IPL 2023 and second back-to-back against KKR in the ongoing edition.

However, during his superb show with the bat against KKR, the 34-year-old Virat etched his name in the history books. He became the first batter to score more than 3000 runs at a single venue in T20s, completing 3000 runs at the iconic stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat, who has been associated with RCB since the start of IPL, recently became the first batter to score 2500 runs at a single venue in IPL. During Wednesday's game, he added another feather to his cap.

Virat Kohli has secured the top spot in the list of batters with the most T20 runs at a single venue, with a staggering 3497 runs in Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following closely behind is former Bangladeshi skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim, who has scored an impressive 2989 runs in Mirpur. Rahim's teammate and star all-rounder, Mahmudullah, takes the third spot with 2813 runs to his name in Mirpur, while Alex Hales sits at the No. 4 position with 2749 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Kohli's recent half-century on Wednesday marked his fifth in eight matches of the IPL 2023. With a total of 333 runs to his name, he now sits at the No. 2 position in the leading run-getters list this year.

