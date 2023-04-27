Search icon
Major blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star all-rounder ruled out of IPL 2023 with hamstring injury

The star all-rounder played seven matches for Sunrisers this season, scoring 60 runs from five innings and taking three wickets overall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Sunrisers Hyderabad allrounder, Washington Sundar, has unfortunately been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to a hamstring injury, as confirmed by the franchise on Thursday. This is the third consecutive season in which Washington has been plagued by injuries, which is a major setback for the talented player.

Washington played seven matches for Sunrisers this season, scoring 60 runs from five innings and taking three wickets overall. However, his team is currently in ninth place on the table, which is not a promising position.

In 2021, Washington was ruled out of the UAE leg of the tournament due to a finger injury, after he had picked up three wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first half of the season. 

Unfortunately, his luck did not improve as he was then forced to miss the ODI leg of India's tour of South Africa in January 2022 after testing positive for Covid-19. Furthermore, a hamstring injury kept him out of the three-match T20I series at home against West Indies.

During IPL 2022, Washington, having been signed by Sunrisers, missed four games due to a split webbing in his bowling hand. Last August, Washington injured his left shoulder while fielding for Lancashire during a county stint, and subsequently was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

