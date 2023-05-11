IPL 2023: This bowler is the top wicket taker in IPL history and it's not Bravo, Malinga or Ashwin

Image Source: Twitter

On Thursday, during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Chahal's exceptional performance was highlighted when he dismissed Nitish Rana in the 11th over of the innings. Rana was caught at the deep backward square boundary by Shimron Hetmyer, which marked Chahal's 184th wicket of his IPL career.

Chahal made his debut in the league in 2013 and has played for two other franchises, the Mumbai Indians from 2011-2013 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014-2021.

In a surprising move, the Bengaluru-based franchise released Yuzvendra Chahal in 2022 and did not even make a single bid for him at the mega-auction. However, Chahal quickly found a new home with the Rajasthan Royals. In his first season with the team, he proved his worth by taking an impressive 27 wickets in just 17 matches, earning him the coveted Purple Cap.

Chahal's most impressive performance in the league came while playing for the Royals, where he took 5-40 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 edition of the competition. This game was also the one in which Chahal claimed a hat-trick, a rare feat in cricket.

In the current edition of the IPL, Chahal has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches, with his best performance coming against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, where he took 4 for 17 in his four overs.

Spin bowlers are currently dominating the list of top wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yuzvendra Chahal leads the pack with an impressive 186 wickets, followed closely by Dwayne Bravo with 183. Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, and R Ashwin round out the top five with 174, 172, and 171 wickets respectively. With his exceptional performance, Chahal is poised to surpass the 200-wicket milestone in IPL 2024.

READ| Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva runs on to field to hug CSK skipper after victory against Delhi Capitals