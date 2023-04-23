IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube fifties; Mahesh Theekshana's 2-32 power CSK to 49-run win over KKR

Image Source: Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings train rolled into the Eden Gardens stadium to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023. The match was a high-scoring affair, with CSK posting a mammoth total of 235 runs, the highest ever at the Eden Gardens in IPL history. The trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, and Shivam Dube went into overdrive, putting the pedal to the metal and shifting into sixth gear to hammer the KKR bowlers all over the park.

The CSK bowlers then took over, putting in a collective effort to defend the massive total. The KKR batsmen tried their best, with Rinku Singh and Jason Roy putting up a valiant fight, but it was not enough as they fell short by 49 runs.

The victory was a statement of intent from the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, who have now won three matches on the bounce and sit at the top of the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 7 matches. Their title credentials are looking stronger with each passing game.

On the other hand, the KKR campaign seems to be on a downward spiral, as they have now lost their fourth match in a row. The big gun Andre Russell failed to fire, managing just 9 runs from 6 balls after coming in at No. 7.

Overall, it was a dominant performance from the Chennai Super Kings, who showed why they are one of the most successful teams in IPL history. The KKR will need to regroup quickly if they are to turn their campaign around and make a push for the playoffs.

