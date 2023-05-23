Search icon
IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gaikwad, Jadeja power Chennai Super Kings to 10th final with victory over Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan came in and smashed 30 off 16 balls, giving his side a glimmer of hope. In the end, it was too much for him to do, and CSK secured their place in the final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings have secured their place in the 10th Indian Premier League final after defeating the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, by 15 runs. 

The Titans were all out for 157 while chasing a target of 173. The CSK opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was given a second chance early on in the game when he was caught at midwicket in the second over, but the delivery was declared a no ball. Gaikwad made the most of this opportunity, scoring an impressive 60 off 44 deliveries. 

The CSK opening pair remained unbeaten in the first 10 overs, but the Titans managed to claw their way back into the game. However, some powerful hitting from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali pushed CSK to a total of 172/7.

In response, the Titans struggled to gain any momentum throughout their chase. Despite the efforts of Shubman Gill, who scored 42 off 38 balls, the Titans' big guns failed to make an impact. Ace finisher Rahul Tewatia fell, and it seemed as though the Titans' race was run. 

However, Rashid Khan came in and smashed 30 off 16 balls, giving his side a glimmer of hope. In the end, it was too much for him to do, and CSK secured their place in the final.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the skill and determination of both teams. The Chennai Super Kings will undoubtedly be looking to continue their impressive form in the final, and fans can expect another exciting game of cricket.

