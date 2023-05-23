Shubman Gill becomes second batter to achieve this huge milestone in IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter

Shubman Gill, the Indian batter, has made history by becoming the second player to complete 700 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Gill achieved this feat during the Qualifier 1 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Gujarat Titans opener required only 20 more runs to reach this milestone.

Gill has been in exceptional form and is being hailed as Virat Kohli's successor. He has been smashing the ball all over the park and has already scored two centuries in the tournament. In a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored a blistering 101 off just 58 balls. He followed it up with an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the same game in which Kohli also scored a century. Gill also scored an unbeaten 94 against Lucknow Super Giants.

It is worth noting that no other Gujarat Titans batter has scored a century in the competition. Gill has been the standout performer for the team and has been instrumental in their success.

Earlier in the tournament, Gill became the first Indian player to score a Test, ODI, T20I, and IPL century in the same year. He scored 112 in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand in January and followed it up with an unbeaten 126 in the Ahmedabad T20I against the Kiwis. In March, he scored 128 in the Border-Gavaskar series at the same venue.

During his knock against Chennai Super Kings, Gill also became the first player to complete 1,000 IPL runs for Gujarat Titans. His closest rival is skipper Hardik Pandya, who has scored over 760 runs for the franchise. David Miller is the only other player with over 700 IPL runs for Gujarat Titans.

