IPL 2023: Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw shine as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

On Saturday in Delhi, Phil Salt's incredible knock of 87 helped DC secure a fantastic wicket win over RCB at the Arun Jaitley stadium. This was DC's fourth win in five matches, continuing their momentum from their last game against the defending champions GT. The home team needed nothing less than a victory to keep their hopes alive.

For RCB, a win would have put them in third place in the IPL points table and made them contenders for the playoffs this season. However, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got off to a slow start. Kohli reached the landmark of 7000 runs in the IPL, and Du Plessis then decided to shift gears with his innings.

The RCB skipper started to play his shots and gave the innings much-needed acceleration with his knock of 45 from 32 balls as the opening pair put on 82 runs for the first wicket. Kohli scored his sixth fifty of the season but didn't last long after that as he fell for 55. Lomror then took charge of the innings and hit his maiden IPL fifty as RCB put on a strong and challenging total of 181 in their 20 overs for the loss of four wickets.

The DC innings got off to a flying start with Salt and Warner taking on the RCB attack. Salt was particularly severe on the RCB bowlers and hit Mohammed Siraj for two sixes and one boundary, causing a war of words between both men. The duo hit 60 runs inside the first five overs before Hazlewood got the wicket of Warner.

However, Salt continued on his merry way and got good company from Mitchell Marsh, who ensured that the momentum wasn't lost. Salt and Marsh put on a 59-run stand before the Aussie all-rounder was dismissed by Harshal Patel.

The wicketkeeper for England displayed an unwavering determination as he relentlessly executed his strokes, with Rossouw also contributing to the team's success with some powerful hits. Although Salts' aggressive innings was brought to an end by Karn Sharma, the damage had already been done.

In the final moments of the game, Rossouw delivered a decisive blow by hitting a six, securing DC's victory with a comfortable 20 balls to spare.

