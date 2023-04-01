IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Will rain play spoilsport in Mohali today?

PBKS to take on KKR today at Mohali

IPL 2023, PBKS v KKR: The second match of IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1 (Saturday).

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the PBKS, while youngster Nitish Rana is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The KKR is a strong team with batters like Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Litton Das in their squad. They also have some quality bowlers in their line-up including Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav.

On the other hand, PBKS have batters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in their squad, while Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Nathan Ellis take care of the bowling department.

The PBKS vs KKR match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. According to weather reports, Mohali will have a temperature of around 23° Celcius during the day and it may drop to 15° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain during the day and a 24% chance at night. Humidity levels are expected to be 78% during the day and 91% at night.