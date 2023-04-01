Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Will rain play spoilsport in Mohali today?

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the PBKS, while youngster Nitish Rana is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Will rain play spoilsport in Mohali today?
PBKS to take on KKR today at Mohali

IPL 2023, PBKS v KKR: The second match of IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1 (Saturday).

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the PBKS, while youngster Nitish Rana is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The KKR is a strong team with batters like Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Litton Das in their squad. They also have some quality bowlers in their line-up including Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav.

On the other hand, PBKS have batters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in their squad, while Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Nathan Ellis take care of the bowling department.

The PBKS vs KKR match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. According to weather reports, Mohali will have a temperature of around 23° Celcius during the day and it may drop to 15° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain during the day and a 24% chance at night. Humidity levels are expected to be 78% during the day and 91% at night.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.