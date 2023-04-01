IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

IPL 20203, PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are scheduled to clash with each other today (April 1) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Mohali. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is packed with some superb talents like Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh but they failed to perform up to their reputation in IPL 2022. PBKS won just seven games out of 14 league matches and ended at sixth place on the points table.

On the other hand, KKR will be led by their new captain Nitish Rana in the IPL 2023 season. In IPL 2022, KKR failed to reach event the knockout stage, winning only six matches out of 14. The KKR finished at the seventh position on the points table.

Dream11 prediction for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Indian Premier League 2023 match:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Andre Russell (Vc), Jitesh Sharma, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar.

Probable playing XIs of Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana (C), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Full Squad of PBSK and KKR:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.