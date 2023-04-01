Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is packed with some superb talents like Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

IPL 20203, PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are scheduled to clash with each other today (April 1) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Mohali. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is packed with some superb talents like Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh but they failed to perform up to their reputation in IPL 2022. PBKS won just seven games out of 14 league matches and ended at sixth place on the points table.

On the other hand, KKR will be led by their new captain Nitish Rana in the IPL 2023 season. In IPL 2022, KKR failed to reach event the knockout stage, winning only six matches out of 14. The KKR finished at the seventh position on the points table.

Dream11 prediction for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Indian Premier League 2023 match:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Andre Russell (Vc), Jitesh Sharma, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar.

Probable playing XIs of Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana (C), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Full Squad of PBSK and KKR:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.