IPL 2023: Jadeja, Conway shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

On Friday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over the SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

Devon Conway was the star of the show, scoring an impressive 77 not out off just 57 balls. CSK chased down a target of 135 in just 18.4 overs, thanks to Conway's brilliant performance.

CSK's bowlers also played a crucial role in the victory, with Ravindra Jadeja taking 3 wickets for just 22 runs. Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, and Matheesha Pathirana also contributed with one wicket each, as they restricted SRH to a total of 134 for 7 at Chepauk. Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer for SRH with 34 runs.

Before the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first. Overall, it was a dominant performance from the Chennai Super Kings, who will be looking to build on this victory in their upcoming matches.

