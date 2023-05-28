IPL 2023 final: Why Gujarat Titans will be declared winner if GT vs CSK match gets washed out (file photo)

IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT: The rain in Ahmedabad has delayed the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The last match of the 16th season of IPL 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city.

However, bad weather delayed the match and it's still pouring down in the city. As this continues, the overs have started reducing after 9:35 pm. The officials will make every possible attempt to conduct the GT vs CSK final. The cut-off time to start the game is 12:06 am (May 29).

A minimum of 5 overs need to be bowled for a match to take place. If the match gets stopped in between the play, then Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method will come into play to determine the winner. However, if a five-over game is not possible, the game will go into Reserve Day (May 29), then the winner of the final will be decided via Super Over.

If it rains on Reserve Day too, then Hardik Pandya-led GT will be adjudged the winner of IPL 2023. This is because the home team is at the highest position in the table points. GT has won 10 out of 14 league stage matches and finished with 20 points at a solid NRR of 0.+809. Whereas, the MS Dhoni-led CSK finished at the second spot in the points table with 17th points at an NRR of +0.652. CSK has won 8 out of their 10 league stage matches.

