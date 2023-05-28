CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain delays toss, Know different scenarios for result

Image Source: Twitter @CricCrazyJohns

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League final between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was delayed due to a heavy downpour on Sunday. The toss was scheduled to take place, but the rain began to drizzle just half an hour before the start time. The ground staff quickly covered the center with two layers of sheets and the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

However, the intensity of the downpour increased, accompanied by thunder and lightning, forcing the fans to seek shelter in the stands. Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the center strip, which remained uncovered.

If a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 11:56 PM local time, the match could be pushed to a reserve day. No overs would be lost if the game starts by 9:40 PM local time.

According to the rules, if the IPL final is affected by rain or washed out on the day of the match, the game can be played on the next day, which is treated as a reserve day. However, if the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team that ends at the first position after the league round wins the title.

The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings finished second with 17 points.

