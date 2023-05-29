IPL 2023 final weather report: Will it rain today during GT vs CSK match? Check latest forecast here (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: The rain played spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 28) shifting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 final match to Monday, reserve day. Now the GT vs CSK IPL final match is scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 from 7.30 pm. However, the focus will once again be on the weather.

As of 4 pm. the weather in the city was clear and sunny. Even for the evening, the forecast in Ahmedabad doesn't show rain currently, according to accuweather.com. However, a cloud cover prevails for the duration of the game.

If the toss is delayed due to rain in the evening, the latest start time for a full 20-overs-a-side contest is 9:35 pm. After this, there will be a reduction in overs depending on the length of the delay. There’s a cut-off for a five-overs-a-side match, if the possibility of this ends, then the winner will be decided by Super Over. The cut-off for this is 1:20 am. If the Super Over isn’t possible either, then the team that topped the league stage will be declared the winner of the season - Gujarat Titans.

READ | ‘You will see him as…’: Virender Sehwag’s bold prediction on MS Dhoni’s IPL future amid retirement talks