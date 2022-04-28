IPL 2022: Who is Chetan Sakariya, Delhi Capitals' pacer who cost Rs 4.20 crore

Chetan Sakariya took his maiden wicket of IPL 2022 by dismissing Aaron Finch

Delhi Capitals youngster Chetan Sakariya made his debut for the franchise against Kolkata Knight Riders and announced himself to the world after he picked up the wicket of Aaron Finch in his very first over.

Sakariya, who had an impressive last season with Rajasthan Royals was signed by Delhi for a whopping INR 4.20 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 34-year-old had kept his base price at INR 50 lakhs, but after impressing everyone with his stint with RR, the youngster was called up for India's tour of Sri Lanka, and he made both his ODI and T20I debuts for India.

Last year as well, Sakariya had a dream IPL season, as he kept his base price at INR 20 lakh, but was picked up by Rajasthan for a whopping INR 1.2 crore.

The son of a former tempo driver, Sakariya's family hails from Vartej, a small town ten kilometres west of Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. He used to copy Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan's actions while bowling.

Chetan Sakariya had recently grabbed eyeballs after he posted an excerpt from James Anderson’s autobiography ‘Jimmy: My Story’ to prove his appetite for the game.

Sharing the excerpt, Sakariya wrote that he had to exercise patience, and his patience was duly rewarded against KKR.

Focused Be Patience pic.twitter.com/etXdU2Kq7P — Chetan Sakariya (@Sakariya55) April 21, 2022

Talking about the youngster's stats in IPL so far, he impressed everyone by picking up 14 straight wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.19.

Sakariya seems to have picked up where he left off last season, with Aaron Finch's dismissal he got his tally for IPL 2022, up and underway.

Talking about the match, Kolkata lost both their openers early, as they were struggling at 29/2 after the first six overs.