Revealed: Why are Delhi Capitals wearing 'rainbow' jersey against KKR?

Delhi Capitals are wearing a special 'rainbow'-inspired colourful jersey for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. As per a media release from the franchise, they are hoping to kick off the second half of their IPL 2022 campaign on a colourful note.
Thus, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi side will be seen donning a colourful rainbow-inspired jersey, which is slightly different from their usual red-and-blue jersey.
Here are the pictures of the Delhi Capitals' new jersey:
Kicking off our 2nd half of #IPL2022 on a colourful note
Special threads being donned by our DC boys tonight in #DCvKKR#YehHaiNayiDilli | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/i5kWfBeoWB— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 28, 2022
