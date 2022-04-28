Search icon
Revealed: Why are Delhi Capitals wearing 'rainbow' jersey against KKR?

Delhi Capitals are hoping to kick off their second half of the season on a 'colourful' note and are thus donning a changed jersey for the match vs KKR

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Delhi Capitals will don a new jersey versus KKR

Delhi Capitals are wearing a special 'rainbow'-inspired colourful jersey for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. As per a media release from the franchise, they are hoping to kick off the second half of their IPL 2022 campaign on a colourful note. 

Thus, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi side will be seen donning a colourful rainbow-inspired jersey, which is slightly different from their usual red-and-blue jersey. 

Here are the pictures of the Delhi Capitals' new jersey:

More to follow...

 

