IPL 2022: Virat Kohli breaks silence on first-ball ducks and why he 'mutes' his television

Virat Kohli on his first-ball ducks, and how he tackles his critics

Virat Kohli has had a rough patch in the famous Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey so far in IPL 2022. This season alone, Kohli has suffered three golden ducks, the most by him across the 15 seasons of IPL history.

Notably, Kohli has registered six golden ducks in IPL, of which three came in the last 14 years, but the latest three have come this season, twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and once versus Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier this season, when the 33-year-old bagged his first golden duck as he fell on Marco Jansen's delivery, it came as a big surprise, because by that point, he had been already struggling for runs. However, in the very next game, he suffered back-to-back golden ducks, and things went from bad to worse.

Dushmantha Chameera had the better of Kohli, who appeared 'helpless' in his own words.

Opening up about his first-ball ducks, the former RCB skipper in a light-hearted conversation with Danish Sait for RCB insider revealed his feelings after the improbable.

"First-ball ducks. After the second one (duck), I actually realised what It feels like to be like you (Mr Nags character), absolutely helpless. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It's been so long, I have seen everything in this game," he stated.

Kohli also revealed that he isn't too bothered by his critics, and he likes to keep his tv on 'mute' to cut the 'outside noise'.

"They can't be in my shoes. They can't feel what I feel. They can't live my life. They can't live those moments. How do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't pay attention to what people are saying. I do both those things," added the Delhi-born batter.

He's currently enduring one of the roughest patches of his career, as Kohli currently has just 194 runs under his belt, in 12 IPL matches, with an average of 19.64. The legendary batsman will next be seen in action against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in RCB's penultimate league match of IPL 2022 on Friday.