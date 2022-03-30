IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williams 'fined' for THIS reason, know here



Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined Rs 12 lakh after they maintained a slow over-rate during their match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Tuesday night. As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offence, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was docked Rs 12 lakhs.

READ: ICC Women CWC 2022: Mammoth 1st wicket partnership of 216 runs takes Australian Women's team to 305 runs

Earlier, dominating knocks by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, and Shimron Hetmyer, followed by clinical bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22) and Prasidh Krishna (2/16) led Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 61-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match on Tuesday

READ: RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the RCB vs KKR match live in India

Chasing a huge total, SRH got off to the worst possible start as Prasidh Krishna rattled the top-order. In his very first over, the pacer dismissed Kane Williamson for two as Devdutt Padikkal at first slip took a great catch. Prasidh continued to bowl back-of-a-length deliveries and in the corridor of uncertainty and was soon rewarded with the wicket of Rahul Tripathi as he edged it to Samson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play its next match against Lucknow Super Giants on 4th April 2022 while Rajasthan Royals will play against Mumbai Indians on 2nd April 2022.