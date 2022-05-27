IPL 2022: 'Storm in Ahmedabad' - Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's fifty versus RCB

Jos Buttler scores fifty versus RCB, netizens hail him on Twitter

To say that Jos Buttler has been a revelation for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022, will be an understatement. The Englishman has been on fire all season, having suffered a slight dip of late, but found his groove once again as RR reached the playoffs.

Having scored 89 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1, Buttler rose to the occasion once again in Qualifier 2, by scoring yet another crucial fifty in 23 balls as RR looked to chase down Royal Challengers Bangalore's total of 158 runs.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled with Buttler's display as he continued his good run in IPL 2022. Netizens flooded Twitter with their reactions in appreciation of the Englishman.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Jos Buttler's fifty versus RCB:

89* in the Qualifier 1.

Fifty in just 23 balls in Qualifier 2.



Jos Buttler - What a player, what a Performer. Incredible Jos. pic.twitter.com/MDYK27zfSB — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 27, 2022

5 fifties 3 hundreds. What a season Jos Buttler is having pic.twitter.com/OCmkATaAY7 — Snap(@ObsessionSnap) May 27, 2022

Before RCB could react Jos Buttler will be in team hotel. #IPL May 27, 2022

The No 1 white ball player in the world (by a country mile btw) is at it again .. #Buttler #RR #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2022

Buttler rediscovers form in time and has all but won the match already for RR with a screaming half century. RCB, as in the batting, looking wholly inadequate in bowling too — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 27, 2022

Jos Buttler becomes just the 3rd player in history after Virat Kohli and David Warner to score 750+ runs in an IPL season. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2022

Talking about the match between RCB and RR, Faf du Plessis' side scored 157/8 in their respective 20 overs after batting first, courtesy of Rajat Patidar's 58 off 42 balls. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 25 runs, Maxwell got 24, but it was the bowlers of Rajasthan who dominated from the get-go.

Prasidh Krishna got three wickets, and Obed McCoy also got three scalps to stop RCB from running away with it.

In reply, RR looked firmly in the driving seat propelled by Jos Buttler's fifty as they scored 112/1 after the end of 11 overs at the time of writing.