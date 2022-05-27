Search icon
IPL 2022: 'Storm in Ahmedabad' - Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's fifty versus RCB

Jos Buttler continued his excellent run with the bat in IPL 2022 after scoring yet another fifty versus RCB in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

To say that Jos Buttler has been a revelation for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022, will be an understatement. The Englishman has been on fire all season, having suffered a slight dip of late, but found his groove once again as RR reached the playoffs. 

Having scored 89 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1, Buttler rose to the occasion once again in Qualifier 2, by scoring yet another crucial fifty in 23 balls as RR looked to chase down Royal Challengers Bangalore's total of 158 runs. 

Fans on Twitter were thrilled with Buttler's display as he continued his good run in IPL 2022. Netizens flooded Twitter with their reactions in appreciation of the Englishman. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Jos Buttler's fifty versus RCB:

Talking about the match between RCB and RR, Faf du Plessis' side scored 157/8 in their respective 20 overs after batting first, courtesy of Rajat Patidar's 58 off 42 balls. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 25 runs, Maxwell got 24, but it was the bowlers of Rajasthan who dominated from the get-go. 

Prasidh Krishna got three wickets, and Obed McCoy also got three scalps to stop RCB from running away with it.

In reply, RR looked firmly in the driving seat propelled by Jos Buttler's fifty as they scored 112/1 after the end of 11 overs at the time of writing. 

